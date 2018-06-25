U.S. Senior Open loses another big name as John Daly withdraws

The U.S. Senior Open has lost another big name.

Five days after Steve Stricker withdrew from the June 28-July 1 senior major championship at The Broadmoor Golf Club’s East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo., John Daly has pulled out with a knee injury.

The USGA release didn’t specify which knee, but the withdrawal means Daly will not compete in his second U.S. Senior Open and he will be replaced by David McKenzie, 50, of Australia.

McKenzie, the first alternate from the South Bend, Ind., sectional qualifying site, will be making his U.S. Senior Open debut. He has competed in 10 PGA Tour Champions tournaments this season, with his best finish a tie for third at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. McKenzie has also played in 42 PGA European Tour events during his career.

Daly, 52, won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews in a playoff with Constantino Rocca. In 2017, he captured the PGA Tour Champions’ Insperity Invitational.