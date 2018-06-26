David Feherty says his late son Shey was “was the sweetest boy you would ever meet.”

Shey Feherty died from a drug overdose in 2017 on his 29th birthday. David Feherty, the colorful TV host and commentator for Golf Channel, discussed the loss of his son in a profile published in Golf Digest.

Feherty said his son wanted to start an on-line ticket-selling business after working in a restaurant.

“He was going to compete with StubHub. He was a naïve kid in many ways. Lost, really, just lost.”

Feherty has battled drug and alcohol addition for many years but found that he could not say “no” to his own son’s request for money, even though he believed in his head that money would likely fuel his son’s drug habit.

On Shey’s 29th birthday—July 29, 2017— Feherty got a call from his son, Rory, saying that Shey died earlier in the day. His death was ruled by a coroner to be the result of a mixture of alcohol and cocaine.

“The truth is, I’d broken down on several occasions and given him money again. He was so sweet, and I couldn’t say no to him. Plus, like all of us addicts, he was a very good liar. He convinced me the money wasn’t for drugs. I’m sure I knew deep down he was lying, but I wanted to believe he was really on the way to coming out on the other side,” he told Golf Digest.

Feherty’s wife, Anita, and friends such as Tom Watson are helping him manage the pain of his son’s loss, his continued his fight to stay sober and his clinical depression and bipolar disorder.

“There isn’t a day that goes by when I’m not sad for at least part of the day .. And yet, I love my life,” he said. “I don’t see how I could possibly be any happier than I am right now.”