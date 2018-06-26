Don't step on Puma Golf's new suede shoe, the Suede G

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One for the money. Two for the show. Three to get ready …

Puma’s iconic Suede shoe, launched in 1968, is coming to the golf course.

The Suede G is inspired by the original shoe’s legendary street vibe and features performance technologies needed for golf. It is also Puma’s latest option for golfers who are tired of wearing traditional golf apparel.

In honor of the Suede’s 50th anniversary, the Suede G headlines Puma Golf’s Throwback Collection, which includes a polo, corduroy bottoms, P Cap and a T7 Jacket.

“The Suede has been a street legend since Day 1,” said Grant Knudson, Puma Golf’s head of footwear and accessories. “It’s clean, classic, comfortable, and now we’re excited to bring the same iconic look to the golf course. The Suede G will celebrate the retro design of the original version, but incorporate traction and function that’s vital to a spikeless golf shoe.”

The Suede G is made with a premium, waterproof, low-nap Suede upper and microfiber leather formstripe, with a gold foil-stamped Puma #1 logo on the quarter and CAT logo on the heel. The shoes also feature an innovative, hidden traction outsole and an ultra-soft PU insole that provides added support.

The outsole’s recessed spikeless traction allows the shoe to transition easily from on the course to off it.

Available for $120 a pair, the Suede G comes in two colors for men ( quiet shade and black) and two for women (quarry and majesty).

Also included in the Throwback Collection:

Puma T7 Track Jacket ($70): First debuted in 1958, this classic jacket is made of a cotton and polyester blend that wicks moisture and provides freedom of movement, style and comfort throughout the swing.

First debuted in 1958, this classic jacket is made of a cotton and polyester blend that wicks moisture and provides freedom of movement, style and comfort throughout the swing. Evoknit Dassler Polo ($65): Utilizes seamless EVOKNIT fabric and construction to deliver comfort, style and performance. The PWRCOOL Dassler Polo ($75) features an ultralight, moisture-wicking fabric in three neutral color choices.

Utilizes seamless EVOKNIT fabric and construction to deliver comfort, style and performance. The PWRCOOL Dassler Polo ($75) features an ultralight, moisture-wicking fabric in three neutral color choices. Corduroy 6 Pocket Pants ($85): Engineered with a cotton-spandex blend with two-way stretch fabric. Also features subtle high-end finishes, including elements of faux leather on the back and a stretch waist band.

Engineered with a cotton-spandex blend with two-way stretch fabric. Also features subtle high-end finishes, including elements of faux leather on the back and a stretch waist band. Throwback P 110 Snapback Cap ($30): Comes in five colorways: black, peacoat, gray, red and a special red/white/blue version Rickie Fowler wore at the U.S. Open.

The Women’s Throwback Collection features a T7 Track Jacket ($70) in pink and peacoat, and a Dassler Jacquard Sleeveless Polo ($55) with a subtle camo-pattern and moisture-wicking, stretch fabric.

“The Throwback Collection is unlike anything you’ve ever seen in golf. It merges classic Puma style, taking inspiration from its throwback looks and original Dassler logo, with modern, game-changing performance fabrics that can seamlessly take you from the golf course to the office,” said Kristin Hinze, Puma Golf’s global head golf apparel. “In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Suede, and the introduction of the iconic shoe to golf, we have built a timeless collection of apparel and accessories that beautifully and classically represents Puma’s rich heritage as the world’s leading sports and lifestyle brand.”