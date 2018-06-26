Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Quicken Loans National

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Quicken Loans National? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. In a weak field, Fowler is clearly the favorite. Tied for third here last year thanks to a closing 65 and enters this year’s edition in good form.

Rickie Fowler. In a weak field, Fowler is clearly the favorite. Tied for third here last year thanks to a closing 65 and enters this year’s edition in good form. Also like: Tiger Woods and Kyle Stanley. After a week to decompress after the U.S. Open, Tiger should get back into a groove with his ballstriking. Stanley is another elite ballstriker who also happens to be the defending champion.

Tiger Woods and Kyle Stanley. After a week to decompress after the U.S. Open, Tiger should get back into a groove with his ballstriking. Stanley is another elite ballstriker who also happens to be the defending champion. Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. Statistically, he sets up well for this course. Even though his current form is lacking, he played well here last year.

Kevin Streelman. Statistically, he sets up well for this course. Even though his current form is lacking, he played well here last year. DraftKings bargain: J.J. Spaun ($7,000). Balltriker who is starting to turn his overall play around.

J.J. Spaun ($7,000). Balltriker who is starting to turn his overall play around. Fade: Billy Horschel. Finished T-26 at last year’s National, but also hasn’t cracked top 20 in five starts.

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Marc Leishman. Not the strongest form of late, but he finished T-5 at this venue last year. The Aussie has been a bit hot and cold this year, but his flashes have been strong (most recently a runner-up at the Byron Nelson). I’m expecting a hot flash this week on a course he proved comfortable at in 2017.

Also like: Charles Howell III and Bill Haas. Howell lost in a playoff here last year and has been an appetizing option of late (no worse than T-26 in five of his last six starts). Haas is coming off a missed cut at Travelers but did have a top 40 at Shinnecock and a top 15 at Colonial before that. He also placed top 15 at this course last year.

Sleeper: C.T. Pan. His missed cut at Travelers masks the fact he has been really dependable of late. He had a run of T18-T20-T32 prior. This is an event in recent years where younger names under the radar have popped up, and Pan appears a great candidate to be the next one.

DraftKings bargain: Seamus Power ($6,900). He’s played well of late (most notably, a near top 10 after the first-round lead in Memphis), and a top 40 at this event last year is also a good sign.

Fade: Gary Woodland. His recent form has been solid (T-36 and T-23 in his last two starts), but he’s not far removed from four missed cuts in five starts. I don’t think TPC Potomac will be a great fit for him, either.