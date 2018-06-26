Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Quicken Loans National

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Quicken Loans National? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. In a weak field, Fowler is clearly the favorite. Tied for third here last year thanks to a closing 65 and enters this year’s edition in good form.
- Also like: Tiger Woods and Kyle Stanley. After a week to decompress after the U.S. Open, Tiger should get back into a groove with his ballstriking. Stanley is another elite ballstriker who also happens to be the defending champion.
- Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. Statistically, he sets up well for this course. Even though his current form is lacking, he played well here last year.
- DraftKings bargain: J.J. Spaun ($7,000). Balltriker who is starting to turn his overall play around.
- Fade: Billy Horschel. Finished T-26 at last year’s National, but also hasn’t cracked top 20 in five starts.
Kevin Casey
Projected champion: Marc Leishman. Not the strongest form of late, but he finished T-5 at this venue last year. The Aussie has been a bit hot and cold this year, but his flashes have been strong (most recently a runner-up at the Byron Nelson). I’m expecting a hot flash this week on a course he proved comfortable at in 2017.
Also like: Charles Howell III and Bill Haas. Howell lost in a playoff here last year and has been an appetizing option of late (no worse than T-26 in five of his last six starts). Haas is coming off a missed cut at Travelers but did have a top 40 at Shinnecock and a top 15 at Colonial before that. He also placed top 15 at this course last year.
Sleeper: C.T. Pan. His missed cut at Travelers masks the fact he has been really dependable of late. He had a run of T18-T20-T32 prior. This is an event in recent years where younger names under the radar have popped up, and Pan appears a great candidate to be the next one.
DraftKings bargain: Seamus Power ($6,900). He’s played well of late (most notably, a near top 10 after the first-round lead in Memphis), and a top 40 at this event last year is also a good sign.
Fade: Gary Woodland. His recent form has been solid (T-36 and T-23 in his last two starts), but he’s not far removed from four missed cuts in five starts. I don’t think TPC Potomac will be a great fit for him, either.
