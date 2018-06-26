Irons used by top 10 on PGA Tour in strokes gained approach-the-green

One of the biggest differences between elite golfers and average players is that pros are consistently good from the fairway. They get the ball on the green more often, which leads to birdie chances and keeps big numbers off their scorecard.

Here is a list of players who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach-the-green, along with the irons and shafts they use to get the job done.

1. Henrik Stenson

1.112 strokes gained approach-the-green

Callaway Legacy Black (3-PW), with Nippon Modus 120X shafts