Tiger Tracker: Woods prepares for Quicken National at TPC Potomac

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 13: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the practice range as his caddie Joe LaCava holds an umbrella during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 13, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Tuesday, warming up for the Quicken Loans National this week.

While Woods helped to found this event that benefits his foundation in 2007, this will be his first run at The National since 2015 and his first-ever PGA Tour tournament on this course.

Here is the latest:

Tiger was creating a buzz with his first putter:

Here is video of Woods working on his swing …

And here are betting odds, for those so inclined:

More to come …

