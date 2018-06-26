Tiger Tracker: Woods prepares for Quicken National at TPC Potomac

Tiger Woods was at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Tuesday, warming up for the Quicken Loans National this week.

While Woods helped to found this event that benefits his foundation in 2007, this will be his first run at The National since 2015 and his first-ever PGA Tour tournament on this course.

Here is the latest:

Another week, another fresh slate for the Big Cat. Tiger just starting to warm up at TPC Potomac. pic.twitter.com/tvnZvwCEcT — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 26, 2018

Tiger was creating a buzz with his first putter:

Out here with Tiger on the range and there’s definitely two putters in the bag. One is a @TaylorMadeGolf TP mallet headcover. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wkQ4ueapuc — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) June 26, 2018

It’s a TaylorMade TP Ardmore 3 https://t.co/1nUy8T8FcI — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) June 26, 2018

Here is video of Woods working on his swing …

Live on the range with @TigerWoods as he warms up before the @QLNational. 🏌️ https://t.co/h8J90m4cxt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2018

And here are betting odds, for those so inclined:

Quicken Loans National odds: Rickie Fowler +700

Tiger Woods +1200

Marc Leishman +1800

Francesco Molinari +2200

Kyle Stanley/Charles Howell III/J.B. Holmes +2500

Jimmy Walker/Beau Hossler +3000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Joaquin Niemann +3300

Kevin Na/Byeonghun An +3500 (via Bovada) — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 26, 2018

More to come …