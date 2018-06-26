Tiger Woods breaks out new putter before Quicken Loans National

POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods has put a new putter in play this week while practicing for the Quicken Loans National.

Whether or not it stays in his bag for Thursday’s opening round is the big question.

Another week, another fresh slate for the Big Cat. Tiger just starting to warm up at TPC Potomac. pic.twitter.com/tvnZvwCEcT — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 26, 2018

Woods’ putting has been a weakness over the last several tournaments. Tuesday he ditched the custom Scotty Cameron Newport 2 and used a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 model while playing a practice round with Harold Varner III, Billy Hurley III and Rod Pampling.

Woods also used that mallet putter to warm up before the round. He arrived on property at 11 a.m. and went through a roughly one-hour practice session before teeing off on No. 10 around 12:30.