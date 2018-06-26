Toughest 10 holes of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season so far

The Travelers Championship was just what PGA Tour players needed after a tough week at the U.S. Open.

TPC River Highlands played an average of 0.404 shots under par, a stark contrast to what players saw at Shinnecock Hills, which played an average of 4.65 shots over par. That makes Shinnecock Hills the toughest course of the season so far, nearly two-and-a-half shots harder on average than PGA National’s Champion Course, which hosts the Honda Classic.

Shinnecock Hills also boasts four of the toughest 10 holes on the season. Here’s a look at the complete list of the top 10 toughest holes on the PGA Tour through the Travelers:

10 – No. 14, El Camaleon GC

Par 4, 452 yards, 4.373 scoring average



Take out the first round, where players made an eagle and seven birdies, and the 14th gave up just 12 birdies at the 2018 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. The hole also forced 24 doubles and five others.