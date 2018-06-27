Inbee Park stressed after house broken into ahead of KPMG Women's PGA

Inbee Park has flourished in moving back to World No. 1, but that doesn’t mean everything has gone her way.

The Korean revealed in her Wednesday press conference ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that her house was broken into recently.

As Golf Channel noted, it was her Las Vegas abode and it happened Saturday as she played the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Adding to the anxiety is that Park isn’t exactly sure what was taken.

“I’ve been really stressing about that the last four days, since talking to police, talking to insurance and trying to figure out – it’s so hard when you’re not there trying to figure out what’s lost,” Park said. “I mean, this is the life we get on the road.”

Park can unfortunately find comfort in that she’s not the first player to have a house broken into with a major championship on the docket. Henrik Stenson had his rental home burglarized during last year’s Open Championship.

Hopefully for Park, this situation evolves to where she can have some peace.