John Daly says he won't play in another USGA event

After withdrawing from this week’s U.S. Senior Open because the U.S. Golf Association denied his request to use a cart, John Daly doesn’t plan to ever play another USGA tournament.

“Just not worth it to me,’’ Daly told USA TODAY Sports Tuesday by text message.

Daly, 52, tweaked his right knee while avoiding a car that crashed into his RV, which was parked at an Augusta, Ga., Hooters during the Masters. The injury recently forced him to withdraw from three events before he returned to action on the PGA Tour Champions and tied for seventh at the American Family Insurance Championship. (He was allowed to use a cart in that event.)

The USGA, however, didn’t agree that Daly, based on the information he provided, was eligible to use a cart in this week’s senior major championship at The Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colo. Daly said his attorneys informed him otherwise, saying he qualified under the American Disabilities Act.

“We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart,” the USGA said in a statement. “He informed us (Monday) morning that he decided to withdraw.”

In response to the USGA’s comment, Daly said: “The USGA just seems to defend themselves after the fact.”

Daly is expected to play in next week’s Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour, provided an amniotic fluid injection he is scheduled to receive Thursday alleviates pain in his knee.

Read more from USA TODAY Sports.