Pro golfer's dad lists mansion for nearly $100 million

Reach into your pockets. Deeper. Even deeper.

OK, so chances are you can’t afford the mansion that billionaire Scott McNealy, former CEO of Sun Microsystems and father of pro golfer Maverick McNealy, just put on the market in Palo Alto, Calif. – unless, of course, you are a billionaire.

But we all can dream, right?

At an asking price of $98.6 million, it is the most expensive home listed in the Bay Area in 10 years – and if it sells for more than $47.5 million it will be the most expensive home sold in the Bay Area in the past decade, according to Business Insider.

Scott McNealy and his wife Susan have four boys – Maverick, Dakota, Colt and Scout. Maverick, a former top-ranked amateur while at Stanford and now a Web.com Tour member, is the oldest. Scout, a senior in high school and Baylor commit, is the youngest. Hence the reason the McNealys are selling the 32,000-square-foot home.

“The house deserves more activity than the two of us,” Scott McNealy told the Wall Street Journal.

The house, located at 610 Los Trancos Rd., features five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms among its 20 rooms. There is a guest house. And a pool.

But that’s not all. There’s a 4,700-square-foot gym, theater, poker room, billiards room, safe room with sliding Kevlar door and pizza room, which includes a dance floor.

Wait, there’s even more. There’s a 110-yard golf practice area with turf and grass greens, and three bunkers.

Still more. The McNealy boys were also big hockey players as teenagers, so there’s a roller-hockey rink as well as a 7,300-square-foot ice hockey rink.

If this doesn’t qualify as a “dream home,” then we don’t know what does.

Consider us officially jealous that we never got invited over to the McNealys for a little six-on-six.

