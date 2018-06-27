Thomas Bjorn doesn't plan to trick up Le Golf National for Ryder Cup

PARIS – Thomas Bjorn won’t trick up Le Golf National to help Europe win the Ryder Cup, the European captain said on the eve of the $7 million HNA French Open.

As home captain, Bjorn can influence course setup to try to help his team. Bjorn won’t do that for one simple reason: There’s no point.

“If I tricked it up from where it is now we would end up having no event because no one would want to play,” Bjorn said. “It’s tough. It’s as tough as it gets for a regular tour event golf course. To try and trick it up for the Ryder Cup is not really my job.

“It’s a great golf course. Does it favor us or favor them? I’m not a strong a believer in that kind of scenario.”

There’s been talk Bjorn would narrow the fairways to try to take driver out of the hands of the U.S. players, who in general are longer off the tee. The veteran Dane says Le Golf National will be no narrower this week than it will be for the Ryder Cup.

“It’s not particularly much narrower than it’s ever been,” Bjorn said. “It’s pretty much where it’s always been. Once you have great golf courses like this one, you’ve got to be careful you don’t overthink it and overdo it too much in the sense of that’s the golf course that’s there, that’s the course they’ve got to go out and play.

“When you put 24 of the world’s top golfers out on a golf course, they’re going to find a way round it. They’re not going to say: ‘oh well, I can’t play this golf course,’ especially in the Ryder Cup.

“It’s not a big driver’s golf course but we know that. We’ve seen that in French Opens. It’s not like you’re going to hit 14 drivers. There’s going to be a lot of irons. That’s the way the golf course has always been. That’s not my doing. That’s just the design of the course.

“I think you can overthink it and it can backfire. I don’t think it (altering the course) has as big a role as it used to because the teams are so equal.”