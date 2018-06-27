Tiger Tracker: 2018 Quicken Loans National pro-am

Tiger Woods will tee it up in Wednesday’s pro-am at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. He will then address the media at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm.

Here are the highlights:

Tiger 6/7 FIR with lone miss by just a few feet through 9. 7/9 GIR, 2 under-ish. New putter looking good. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 27, 2018

Smooth sailing for Tiger through 6 this morning, bogey free with 2 birdies. https://t.co/xurmDd3MwB — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 27, 2018

Telling Tiger “Good miss” on a long par 3 is an all-time golf guy move. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 27, 2018

Tiger comes out of the gate hot. Sticks it to about 3 feet for an opening birdie at 1, finished off w/ new putter. https://t.co/xurmDd3MwB — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 27, 2018