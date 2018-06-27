Tiger Woods live press conference at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods is talking to the media Wednesday at the Quicken Loans National.
Here’s a live link to that press conference:
KILDEER, Ill. – Danielle Kang often takes a 5:30 a.m. flight out of Las Vegas to Los Angeles to visit her father’s gravesite in (…)
KILDEER, Ill. – Brooke Henderson has that sparkle in her eye at this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her latest crush? The newest (…)
PARIS – Thomas Bjorn won’t trick up Le Golf National to help Europe win the Ryder Cup, the European captain said on the eve of the (…)
After withdrawing from this week’s U.S. Senior Open because the U.S. Golf Association denied his request to use a cart, John Daly (…)
Phil Rodgers, a five-time PGA Tour winner and later a respected instructor, died Tuesday at age 80 after a 15-year battle with (…)
Tiger Woods will tee it up in Wednesday’s pro-am at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. He will then address the media at TPC Potomac (…)
PARIS – If the U.S. Ryder Cup team was looking for an in-depth report on this year’s Ryder Cup layout from Justin Thomas, (…)
Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland, continuing his comeback and his quest for Tour (…)
KILDEER, Ill. – Lexi Thompson boarded a private jet in Arkansas Sunday night with five other LPGA stars bound for the CVS Charity (…)
KILDEER, Ill. – Ariya Jutanugarn’s feelings about what went down at the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek started to change after she (…)
