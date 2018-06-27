VIDEO: Tiger Woods and 'Fluff' Cowan have special, heartwarming moment on range

It’s been a long time since Tiger Woods and Mike “Fluff” Cowan have worked together, and their partnership didn’t end on the best of terms.

But they appear to still have plenty of mutual admiration.

The player and his former caddie spotted one another on the range at the Quicken Loans National, and it led to this brief but amazing encounter:

How can you not feel a pang of joy after seeing that?

Cowan carried Woods’ bag from when the 14-time major champion turned pro in 1996 until 1999. Woods fired Cowan, although at the time described it as a mutual parting of ways.

In their time together, Woods and Cowan did win seven PGA Tour events. That includes Woods’ 12-shot Masters triumph. Cowan landed just fine after the split, as he’s looped for Jim Furyk ever since.

We’re in a time where Woods and Phil Mickelson are playing a practice round together at the Masters. So this moment with Fluff shouldn’t come as too big a surprise.

That doesn’t make it any less special.

