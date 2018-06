By: Brentley Romine and Bill Speros | June 27, 2018 7:00 am

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland, continuing his comeback and his quest for Tour victory No. 80.

Woods’ last victory on the PGA Tour came on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

That was 1,789 days ago.

Here is a timeline of Woods’ ups and downs since that 2013 victory:

August 2013

Woods falls to his knees during the final round of The Barclays, yet finishes runner-up.