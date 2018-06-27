With new putter, Brooke Henderson eyes another KPMG Women's PGA title

KILDEER, Ill. – Brooke Henderson has that sparkle in her eye at this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her latest crush? The newest version of the Ping Craz-E putter, one that’s similar to the putter used to land her first LPGA title.

“I just love looking down at a putter and feeling excited,” said Henderson, “and I think to do that, I kind of have to switch a lot.”

Henderson has good mojo switching putters at this event. In 2016, she put the new Ping Vault Oslo in her bag on Tuesday after trying it for the first time. On Day 1 she made an ace, won a car and led the field after an opening 67. She closed with a 65 on Sunday at Sahalee and beat Lydia Ko in a playoff to win her first major title.

So far this season, Henderson has switched putters at least four times. The putter she used to win in Hawaii last April only lasted a few weeks before she got rid of it.

“Sometimes when you go through a slump or … when it’s not going as well as you would like,” said Henderson, “sometimes you just need that kind of fresh new look and that kind of great feeling that you get with a new putter, so that’s pretty much all I’m looking for.”

Henderson’s record at the KPMG the past three years is unmatched: T-5, 1st, 2nd.

“I got my first sponsor’s invite here in 2015,” said Henderson, “and that really set up my whole career. Finishing fifth, it gave me a lot of confidence as a young player out on the LPGA Tour, and since then, to have a T-5 as your worst finish in three times at a major championship is pretty cool.”

Henderson boasts at least one top 10 finish in a major per season dating back to 2014. So far this season she has tied for 48th at the ANA and withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open after her grandfather turned seriously ill.

On June 1, Friday of the Women’s Open, Brooke and Brittany Henderson’s maternal grandfather, Robert Moir, died at the age of 81 after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer, according to the Smiths Falls Record News.

“He was really special to Brit and I and to our family,” Brooke said at Kemper Lakes. “He wasn’t a big-time golfer, but he played with his buddies every week, and he played with us when we were growing up. It was just one of those things that he loved nature, we loved nature. We’d go to hockey games together. Even when we were traveling on the road the last few years, we’d send texts back and forth throughout, just to keep in touch and keep that bond. He was just a special guy, and like I said, it’s just sad to know he’s gone, but again, we’re happy that he’s not suffering anymore, and we’ll see him again someday.”