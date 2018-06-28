Andrew Landry, J.J. Spaun share early lead at Quicken Loans National

Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm:

LEADING: A pair of 63s meant early co-leaders in the D.C. area.

Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun both fired 7-under 63s to be on top of the leaderboard through 18 holes. Both were bogey-free on the day.

Spaun has been up and down this season, with seven missed cuts in 11 events sandwiched in between a runner-up and a T-3. Maybe another high finish is arriving this week for the up-and-coming 27-year-old.

Landry, 30, won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year at the Valero Texas Open, but his best finish since is a tie for 65th. Maybe his fortune has turned again.

CHASING: Billy Horschel and Andew Putnam are tied for third at 6 under. Beau Hossler and Abraham Ancer are 5 under. Three more players are T-7 at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Marc Leishman fired a 3-under 67 and is T-10. His strong day began early with this birdie bomb…

This is why @MarcLeish is one of the best putters on TOUR. From 60 feet …#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6uKo4h4lys — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Joaquin Niemann, the young Chilean star, is T-21 at 2 under. … Host Tiger Woods makes two late birdies to sit in a tie for 48th at Even par. … Rickie Fowler is also Even par. … Kyle Stanley, the defending champion, is T-68 at 1 over.