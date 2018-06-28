Bradley Dredge (67) grabs 1st-round lead at French Open

PARIS — Bradley Dredge carded a 4-under 67 to lead by one shot after the opening round of the French Open on Thursday.

The Welsh player, who closed with a 66 at last week’s BMW International Open, continued his good form with five birdies in windy conditions at Le Golf National, where the Ryder Cup will be played in September.

Two-time champion Graeme McDowell, a vice captain for the European team, and Andy Sullivan of England were both a shot off the lead.

McDowell had seven birdies and four bogeys, and Sullivan five and two. They are one clear of Robert Karlsson — another of Europe’s vice captains — Thomas Pieters and Dean Burmester.

Justin Thomas of the United States, making his debut at the tournament, and Jon Rahm of Spain were in a group of eight tied for seventh, three shots off the lead. Thomas had a double-bogey on the fifth hole, and Rahm did the same on the 15th.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood is 3 over.