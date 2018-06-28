VIDEO: C.T. Pan jams driver into ground, head breaks off

Drivers can be more sensitive than they first appear.

C.T. Pan was not particularly thrilled with a driver he left out to the right at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm’s par-4 14th during Thursday’s opening round of the Quicken Loans National.

So he let the offending club know it. And, well…

Guess that driver learned its lesson the hard way.

Pan made a quick apology on Twitter after the round.

It’s OK, C.T.! Golf is frustrating, we get it. Also, the head snapping off seemed to be an accident anyway.

Oddly, Pan would end up birdieing the hole. We’re guessing he felt his ball might have been heading toward the water that guards the drivable par 4 on the right.

But he did clear the hazard, chipped up to 6 feet and drained the birdie putt. It was the first of three straight birdies in what turned out to be a 3-under 67.

So there’s not much he has to figure out heading into Friday … except finding a new driver to use.