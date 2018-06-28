Danielle Kang battles illness as she opens KPMG Women's PGA title defense

KILDEER, Ill. – As best Danielle Kang can tell, her morning waffles were to blame. The defending champion at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship started feeling poorly before she even teed off Thursday morning. With cameras following her group much of the day, Kang tried to keep her stomach pain under wraps, ducking into the Port-a-Potty a couple times to avoid throwing up in public.

“I watch what I eat really well, but this morning … I was hesitant about it, and then I still went for it,” Kang said. “I shouldn’t have done it, but chocolate chip and all that looked really good. I mean, it was good when I ate it.”

Kang opened with a 1-over 73 at Kemper Lakes Golf Club and sits six shots off the early lead shared by Jessica Korda and Jaye Marie Green. She doubled over in pain and, at times, had trouble keeping her putting stroke in check as her stomach tumbled.

Kang usually doesn’t eat eggs or sausage for breakfast after previous bouts with food poisoning. She’s hopeful that it’s a 24-hour ailment and she’ll be back to normal by the second round. Kang trailed by four strokes after Round 1 in 2017.

“I mean, it’s a major,” said Kang. “No one is really taking it that low. If you look at the scoreboard — I watched the scoreboard all day. There are a couple low scores here and there, but everyone is consistently 2-, 3-under par, but no one is going to take it that low, and I feel really good about my position because we have 72 holes, and we’ve got 54 holes left. That’s a lot of golf left. I think I made the best out of what I could have made today, so I was really happy about that.”