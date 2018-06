The Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986. Since its introduction, 21 different players have been ranked No. 1 in the world.

Here are the top 15 golfers in OWGR history in terms of how long each was cumulatively ranked at No. 1:

15. David Duval – 15 Weeks

Duval, a Jacksonville, Fla. native, won 13 times on the PGA Tour 1997 and 2001. His lone major came in the 2001 Open Championship. Injuries curtailed his career.