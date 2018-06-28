Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 70 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in the opening round of the Quicken Loans National.

Here’s a look at his highlights from an up-and-down Thursday:

Tiger blasts driver down fairway at No. 1:

Tiger nearly chips in for birdie at No. 2:

Tiger makes sloppy double bogey at No. 6 to fall to 2 over:

Tiger executes impressive par save at No. 11 to remain 2 over:

Tiger birdies No. 14 to move to 1 over:

Tiger birdies No. 16 to get back to Even par:

