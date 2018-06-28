Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 70 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in the opening round of the Quicken Loans National.
Here’s a look at his highlights from an up-and-down Thursday:
Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in the opening round of the Quicken Loans National.
Here’s a look at his highlights from an up-and-down Thursday:
Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm: (…)
Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in the opening round of the Quicken Loans National. Here’s what he had to say (in a post-round (…)
Tiger Woods has plenty of work to do if he wants to be a winning host again at the Quicken Loans National. A late pair of birdies salvaged a (…)
KILDEER, Ill. – Jessica Korda admitted earlier this season to putting too much pressure on herself at the majors. It’s easy to (…)
PARIS — Bradley Dredge carded a 4-under 67 to lead by one shot after the opening round of the French Open on Thursday. The Welsh player, (…)
PARIS – World No. 2 Justin Thomas stoked the run-up to the 2018 Ryder Cup on Thursday after completing his opening round at the HNA (…)
KILDEER, Ill. – As best Danielle Kang can tell, her morning waffles were to blame. The defending champion at the KPMG Women’s PGA (…)
John Smoltz began Thursday with 5,000-to-1 odds to win the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. After 18 holes at The Broadmoor’s East Course in (…)
POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods is using a new putter for Round 1 of the Quicken Loans National as he tries to break out of a self-described (…)
Tiger Woods opened in a hard-fought but rough Even-par 70 at the Quicken Loans National. We followed his opening round, shot by shot. (…)
Comments