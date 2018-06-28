Jessica Korda co-leads, among young guns in contention early at KPMG Women's PGA

KILDEER, Ill. – Jessica Korda admitted earlier this season to putting too much pressure on herself at the majors. It’s easy to believe considering the shocking run of missed cuts she’d had at big events in recent years.

But here she is at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on top of the board early at Kemper Lakes Golf Club after a 5-under 67, and there’s reason to believe that she has turned a corner. Everyone remembers the ANA’s Sunday playoff under the lights (followed by marathon Monday), but Korda’s rip-roaring 66 had fans spellbound before that. It was a gutsy closing performance, and the share of fourth marked her career-best major finish.

Korda, a five-time winner on the LPGA, is one of a handful of major-less heavyweights off to a hot start in suburban Chicago. Charley Hull, the entertaining Brit who tied for seventh at the ANA as an 18-year-old, carded a 68 while Minjee Lee, a top-10 player with four LPGA titles, bogeyed her final hole to open with a 69.

“I like majors,” said Hull. “They’re my favorite weeks. I just think the golf courses, they suit me better because they’re tricked up a bit more, and I like that.”

Hull’s toughest challenge on Thursday: keeping her feet in place. She slipped several times at soggy Kemper Lakes.

A confident Korda stepped up to the microphone at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and praised the PGA of America’s course setup in Round 1. She particularly liked pulling something other than a wedge out of her bag for approach shots.

“Finally, a golf course that benefits the long hitters,” she said. “The last couple weeks it’s definitely been a lot of 3-woods or even 4-irons off the tees, so this is really, really nice.”

Korda’s torrid start to the year after major jaw surgery began to wane with two missed cuts in the past three weeks. She chalked it up to burning the edges on the greens too many times, noting that her ball-striking has been on point.

In 38 major starts, Korda has only three top-10 finishes to her credit. Lee boasts only two.

Stacy Lewis, a two-time major champion playing in one of her final events before taking maternity leave, played alongside Korda and Hull on Thursday and thought both might take it deep in the opening round, getting to 7 or 8 under. Lewis has lost some yardage off the tee while pregnant as her swing speed decreased and found herself getting frustrated being 40 to 50 yards behind her playing competitors. She too liked the setup, saying she felt the U.S. Women’s Open was played too long.

When asked about the biggest change she has seen in Korda’s game the past year, Lewis, who opened with a 70, pointed to putting.

“She made a lot of really good putts today, and when she hit it close, she made the putts,” said Lewis. “She seems just a little bit – kind of more calmer, little bit more grown up and knows what to expect a little bit more, and just pretty settled in with her game.”

The kind of maturity required of a major champ.