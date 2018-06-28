John Smoltz strikes out in U.S. Senior Open first round

John Smoltz began Thursday with 5,000-to-1 odds to win the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. After 18 holes at The Broadmoor’s East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo., it appears Smoltz’s odds won’t be getting any better.

The 51-year-old MLB Hall of Famer made no birdies and just five pars en route to a first-round 15-over 85. The score tied him for the second-worst round of the morning wave.

Only Rick Todd (86) shot worse.

Smoltz bogeyed his first four holes of the day after starting on the par-4 10th hole. He then triple-bogeyed the par-4 15th before turning in 7-over 43. He bogeyed six of his nine holes on the front nine to close in 8-over 42.

“I just hope to put on a better show tomorrow,” Smoltz told reporters.

When he got in the clubhouse, Smoltz was 17 shots behind early leader Deane Pappas, who shot 68.