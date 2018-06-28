PGA Tour live blog: 2018 Quicken Loans National, Round 1

The final Quicken Loans National in the nation’s capital begins Thursday at TPC Potomac. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
Latest
Professional 3hr ago
Here are the 15 golfers ranked No. 1 in the OWGR for the longest time
The Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986. Since its introduction, 21 different players have been ranked No. 1 in the (…)
Professional 15hr ago
John Smoltz ready for U.S. Senior Open despite 5,000-to-1 odds
(AP) – On the pitcher’s mound, John Smoltz never shied away from pressure. This week, the man considered by some to be the most (…)
PGA Tour 17hr ago
Tiger Woods stays sharp tee to green at Quicken Loans National pro-am
POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods wanted to give Joe LaCava a break. There was rain in the forecast for his 7 a.m. Wednesday pro-am tee time at (…)
LPGA Tour 18hr ago
Inbee Park stressed after house broken into ahead of KPMG Women's PGA
Inbee Park has flourished in moving back to World No. 1, but that doesn’t mean everything has gone her way. The Korean revealed in (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
Tiger Woods' TGR Learning Lab, a brick-and-mortar behemoth of educational opportunity
ANAHEIM, Calif. – In a back stairway of a grand glass and sandstone building five miles north of Disneyland, Alejandro Barajas and cohorts (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
Can a new putter help Tiger Woods break out of 'vicious cycle'?
POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods has played 27 holes with the new mallet putter this week at TPC Potomac and now it’s decision time. The (…)
Quick Shots 19hr ago
Pro golfer's dad lists mansion for nearly $100 million
Reach into your pockets. Deeper. Even deeper. OK, so chances are you can’t afford the mansion that billionaire Scott McNealy, former (…)
Quick Shots 19hr ago
VIDEO: Tiger Woods and 'Fluff' Cowan have special, heartwarming moment on range
It’s been a long time since Tiger Woods and Mike “Fluff” Cowan have worked together, and their partnership (…)
Quick Shots 20hr ago
Tiger Woods live press conference at Quicken Loans National
Tiger Woods is talking to the media Wednesday at the Quicken Loans National. Here’s a live link to that press conference: Looking (…)
LPGA Tour 22hr ago
After winning last year's Women's PGA, Danielle Kang has rediscovered her old self
KILDEER, Ill. – Danielle Kang often takes a 5:30 a.m. flight out of Las Vegas to Los Angeles to visit her father’s gravesite in (…)
Comments