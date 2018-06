Tiger Woods makes his first start this week since a missed cut at the U.S. Open, doing so at the Quicken Loans National (an event where he serves as host).

Can he rebound? Whether he does or not, we’ll follow his progress in full. Follow his opening round, shot by shot, below…

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 1:20 p.m. As our Dan Kilbridge notes, it appears TW is indeed going with the mallet putter…

Tiger’s Scotty Cameron putter is not in the bag . Asked a team member if he’s using new mallet: “As of right now. We’re 20 min. away.” — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 28, 2018

Tiger warming up with the new mallet putter right now. Looks like he’s making the switch today. https://t.co/rz84Dgm3Mc — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) June 28, 2018