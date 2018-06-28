What Tiger Woods said after opening 70 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in the opening round of the Quicken Loans National.

Here’s what he had to say (in a post-round interview with Golf Channel’s George Savaricas) after his Thursday:

On how he felt about his opening round:

“I shot about the score I should’ve shot today. I didn’t really have anything going for the middle part of the round, I was just hanging in there, hanging in there, hit some poor tee shots and didn’t really give myself a chance. When I did, I made a couple of birdies, which was nice. But I need to do a better job of getting myself some more chances.”

On his work on the greens with a new putter Thursday:

“I rolled it well today, I really did. I hit a lot of good putts early that didn’t go in, I misread a couple on the back nine, but overall I hit a lot of good putts. It was nice to feel that and it was nice to feel the putter swinging again.”

On how he’ll get ready for Round 2:

“We’ll go off early and we’ll have no wind in the morning, the greens will be smooth and most of the good scores were shot in the morning, so hopefully I can go out there and do it myself.”

Related Tiger Woods surges late but starts with frustrating 70 at Quicken Loans National