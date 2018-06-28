Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods surges late but starts with frustrating 70 at Quicken Loans National

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods surges late but starts with frustrating 70 at Quicken Loans National

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods surges late but starts with frustrating 70 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods has plenty of work to do if he wants to be a winning host again at the Quicken Loans National.

A late pair of birdies salvaged a difficult opening round for Woods, as the 42-year-old opened in Even-par 70 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He did so on a day where the lead will be at worst 7 under.

It appears Woods (T-53) will enter Friday right on the cutline.

Woods implemented a TaylorMade mallet rather than his trusted Scotty on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National, as he searches for a way to fix his recent putting woes. But his new flatstick was not exactly hot in Round 1.

The 14-time major champion missed a few key birdie opportunities and did not drain any putts of length. His putter was far from the only trouble, though, as Woods’ driving fell apart for a stretch in the middle of the round.

An early double bogey at the par-4 sixth put him at 2 over and he was still fighting there until he birdied Nos. 14 and 16 to bring home a respectable, if lackluster, score.

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home