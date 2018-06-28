Tiger Woods surges late but starts with frustrating 70 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods has plenty of work to do if he wants to be a winning host again at the Quicken Loans National.

A late pair of birdies salvaged a difficult opening round for Woods, as the 42-year-old opened in Even-par 70 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He did so on a day where the lead will be at worst 7 under.

It appears Woods (T-53) will enter Friday right on the cutline.

Woods implemented a TaylorMade mallet rather than his trusted Scotty on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National, as he searches for a way to fix his recent putting woes. But his new flatstick was not exactly hot in Round 1.

The 14-time major champion missed a few key birdie opportunities and did not drain any putts of length. His putter was far from the only trouble, though, as Woods’ driving fell apart for a stretch in the middle of the round.

An early double bogey at the par-4 sixth put him at 2 over and he was still fighting there until he birdied Nos. 14 and 16 to bring home a respectable, if lackluster, score.