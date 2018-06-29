Beau Hossler stays hot, co-leads in Round 2 of Quicken Loans National

POTOMAC, Md. – Beau Hossler is 23 years old and still looking for his first professional victory. He’s also proved one of the most consistent players on Tour this year.

Hossler is in serious contention for the second time in as many weeks, tied for the lead at 9 under after Round 2 of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac. Hossler shot 4-under 66 Friday to once again enter the mix going into the weekend.

The former Texas All-American was T-2 at the Memorial last week and has four top-10 finishes this season, including a solo second after a playoff loss to Ian Poulter at the Houston Open. And he’s absolutely on fire at the moment with six consecutive rounds of 68 or better.

“I’ve had a lot of really good rounds,” Hossler said. “Unfortunately, I’ve had some kind of high ones (this season) that are uncharacteristic for me. I think (today) was six in a row in the 60s, so I’m feeling good. My game feels really good. I’m getting it in play nicely off the tee and I’m rolling the putter really well, so that obviously helps.”

Hossler is tied for the 36-hole lead at 9 under with Ryan Armour and Brian Gay, but they have plenty of company. Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel are T-4 at 8 under, Zac Blair is alone in sixth at 7 under and Kevin Streelman, C.T. Pan, John Huh and Marc Leishman are T-7 and three shots off the lead.

Streelman shot the low round of the tournament Friday with an 8-under 62, vaulting into contention after an opening-round 72. Tiger Woods also went low Friday and is T-11 after a 5-under 65.

“It was an interesting day,” Streelman said. “I literally had probably the worst warmup of my PGA Tour career today, which it’s such a funny game. Wasn’t too confident walking to the tee, but laced one down 10, hit a 5-wood about 20 feet, then got horseshoed for an eagle. So from there it was just off to the races. … I don’t know if I missed a fairway or a green today, to be honest. It was pretty close to a flawless round.”

Hossler wasn’t flawless, with two bogeys and six birdies on the card, but it was good enough for another share of the lead and another chance at a breakthrough weekend on Tour.