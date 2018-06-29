Ben Schlottman wins North and South Amateur with impressive final

Ben Schlottman almost didn’t make match play at the North and South Amateur. It’s a good thing he did, as he then went the distance.

Schlottman defeated Mitchell Meissner, 8 and 7, Friday in the final of the North and South Amateur to claim the title. It was his for the taking from the start, as Schlottman – who just finished his career at Auburn – won the first two holes of the match.

The proceedings steadied over the next few holes, but Schlottman ripped off a pair of six straight wins from Nos. 6-11 to seal his victory over Meissner, who finished his senior season at Rice in 2017-18.

Four days before, the Advance, N.C., product came to the 18th at Pinehurst No. 2 needing a birdie just to reach a playoff for the final spots into match play (only 32 players could move on).

He did just that, draining a 30-footer to reach the extra-holes session. He then survived the nine-for-six playoff to earn the second-to-last spot into match play.

Given that opportunity, he never looked back.

Schlottman defeated Benjamin Shipp, 3 and 1, in the Round of 32 and then Gray Townsend, 4 and 3, in the Round of 16. A pair of 1-up victories over Kyle Suppa (quarterfinals) and Jose Montano (semifinals) got him to the final, where he took care of business.

“This means so much to me,” Schlottman said, via Pinehurst.com. “To win such a prestigious event that carries with it so much history, and to do it with my parents here and following me, it’s something I’ll never forget.”

Schlottman’s triumph comes after a senior season at Auburn in which he posted a pair of top threes and helped the Tigers reach NCAA Championship match play for the first time.

The Tigers fell to eventual national champion Oklahoma State in the semifinals.