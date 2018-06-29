Danielle Kang takes wild ride at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KILDEER, Ill. – Danielle Kang hit a wall coming down the stretch at the KPMG Women’s PGA. She’d gotten to 4-under for the championship, two back of the leaders, after three consecutive birdies.

A bogey at the par-5 seventh, however, left her so frustrated she didn’t even want to recount it after the round.

The 2017 KPMG champ eventually revealed that she had missed a two-footer for bogey on the seventh and a three-footer for par on the ninth (her last hole). It added up to a 3-under 69, a fine score on a scorcher of an afternoon at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

“I don’t know, I just had a brain fart,” said Kang, who finished at 2 under, four back of the leaders.

In Round 1, Kang suffered from stomach pain that caused her to throw up at the turn and double over in pain. She thinks it was the waffles she ate that morning for breakfast. By Thursday evening she was feeling better, sticking to bland food for the rest of the way.

Kang was a bit scattered in her post-round interview, torn between the immediate disappointment of bogeys on two of her last three holes and her overall position for the tournament.

She “pured” a drive into the water on the par-4 fourth hole and then holed out her third shot from 112 yards for birdie. The wild ride was vintage Kang.

As for handling the heat, Kang said she could’ve managed her energy levels better. But she’s ready for whatever comes next.

“I was really energized and got pushed,” she said. “I’m an aggressive player, and I kept pushing, and my body started getting tired. I don’t think that was really my fault, though. We were just kind of go, go, go today, and I didn’t really eat as much as normal, but at the end of the day, I felt good. I felt good, hitting it good, so at the end of the day, you’ve got to keep yourself in play, which I did. I shot in the 60s today and I made the cut. Weekend time.”