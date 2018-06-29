Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 65 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods fired a sensational 5-under 65 on Friday at the Quicken Loans National to move into contention (he’s currently four back) through 36 holes.

There were seven birdies on the day at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm for Woods. It was fantastic to watch. Here are the full highlights from this phenomenal round:

Tiger rolls in lengthy putt at No. 10 for opening birdie:

Tiger follows bogey with another significant birdie putt at No. 12:

The new putter seems to be working early on.

Tiger makes third birdie with textbook play at No. 15:

Tiger chips in for birdie at No. 18 to go out in 2-under 33:

Tiger makes simple birdie after perfect execution at No. 2:

Tiger goes back-to-back, earns sixth birdie of round at No. 3:

Tiger moves to 5 under after seventh birdie of day at No. 5:

Tiger gets up and down at Nos. 8 and 9 to close out 65: