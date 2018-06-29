Jerry Kelly shot a 69 Friday to take a one-shot lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez in the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kelly ended his day with a birdie chip on 18 to take the lead at 5-under par. He was paired with Jimenez during the first two rounds and will be on Saturday, as well.

Jimenez is hoping to add this senior major to the Regions Tradition he won last month. He shot a bogey-free round of 68, hitting 17 greens in regulation but sinking only a pair of birdie putts on the Broadmoor’s tricky greens.

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz shot a 77 – eight shots better than his opening round 85 – and missed the cut.