Lee-Anne Pace disqualified during PGA Women's Championship

South African Lee-Anne Pace was disqualified during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Friday due to a rules infraction.

In a statement, the LPGA said Pace was in breach of Rule 4-3b, which centers on a club being damaged outside the normal routine of play.

Pace slammed her sand wedge into a stake after a shot on hole No. 8. She did not realize she had damaged the club, before using the damaged club again for another shot on the same hole.

She then used the same club on No. 14 before she realized it had been damaged. She called for an official, an LPGA release said, and was given the option of continuing play and letting the committee have a look at the club, but declined because she knew she was in violation of Rule 4-3b.

The rule states:

If, during a stipulated round, a players’ club is damaged other than in the normal course of play rendering it non-conforming or changing its playing characteristics, the club must not subsequently be used or replaced during the round.

The club she hit on No. 8 was damaged in the hosel when it hit the stake.