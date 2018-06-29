PGA Tour live blog: 2018 Quicken Loans National, Round 2

The final Quicken Loans National in the nation’s capital continues Friday at TPC Potomac. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
PGA Tour 40m ago
Top 10 PGA Tour current leaders in consecutive cuts made
Which PGA Tour players have brought home the most paychecks in a row? Here’s a look at the top 10 leaders in consecutive cuts made on (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-1) opens with birdie Friday at Quicken Loans National
Tiger Woods posted an Even-par 70 on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National. We will follow his second round, shot by shot, as the (…)
Quick Shots 10hr ago
VIDEO: C.T. Pan jams driver into ground, head breaks off
Drivers can be more sensitive than they first appear. C.T. Pan was not particularly thrilled with a driver he left out to the right at TPC (…)
LPGA Tour 11hr ago
Sung Hyun Park leads KPMG Women's PGA amidst up-and-down season
KILDEER, Ill. – The only thing that’s predictable about Sung Hyun Park is the look on her face. Whether it’s a 77 or 66, which happen (…)
LPGA Tour 11hr ago
Angela Stanford plays tough at Women's PGA as mom's cancer returns
KILDEER, Ill. – Angela Stanford got to the 16th hole of her rainy pro-am round in Arkansas last week and apologized to her playing (…)
PGA Tour 11hr ago
Spaun, Landry go low, but Quicken Loans National will get tougher from here
POTOMAC, Md. – Thursday’s Round 1 of the Quicken Loans National presented a rare chance to go low at TPC Potomac. It was likely the (…)
Professional 12hr ago
Rocco Mediate says player criticism of U.S. Open setup 'made me want to throw up'
Rocco Mediate isn’t here for your U.S. Open complaints. Unless you were living under a rock, you know the U.S. Golf Association came (…)
PGA Tour 12hr ago
Tiger Woods is fighting tooth and nail to shake putting slump at Quicken Loans National
POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods had already been grinding for six hours and presumably had nice, air-conditioned digs waiting for him (…)
PGA Tour 12hr ago
Andrew Landry, J.J. Spaun share early lead at Quicken Loans National
Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm: (…)
PGA Tour 14hr ago
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 70 at Quicken Loans National
Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 70 in the opening round of the Quicken Loans National. Here’s a look at his highlights from an up-and-down (…)
