The Forecaddie: Euro Tour’s tournament committee chair whiffs on tee time

By: The Forecaddie | June 29, 2018 9:16 am

PARIS – David Howell’s status as arguably the European Tour’s standard setter took a hit in the second round of the $7 million HNA French Open when he committed a first in his career. The Forecaddie was surprised to hear the 22-year tour veteran missed his tee time.

The five-time European Tour winner thought his tee time was 10 minutes later than it actually was, he told The Man Out Front.

“I thought I was off at 7:40 (a.m.), not 7:30,” Howell said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever missed a tee time.”

Howell got to the tee after playing companions Marc Warren and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano had already teed off.

“I was one minute late and was given a two-stroke penalty,” he said.

Howell’s double bogey contributed to his 10-over 81 after an opening 74, and he missed the cut.

The 42-year-old Englishman became chairman of the European Tour’s influential tournament committee last year when Thomas Bjorn stepped down to focus on his Ryder Cup captaincy duties.

“It’s not what you expect from the chairman,” Howell said.

Especially a chairman staying on site. Howell had a room at the Novotel Hotel behind Le Golf National’s first tee and 18th green.

“I was staying only 300 yards from the first tee. It’s not as if I got stuck in traffic,” he said.