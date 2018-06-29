Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-1) opens with birdie Friday at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods posted an Even-par 70 on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National.

We will follow his second round, shot by shot, as the 42-year-old hopes to make the cut…

Hole No. 10: Par 5, 574 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:22 a.m. ET): Tiger takes driving iron and this is pristine down the left side of the fairway. Likely a three-shot hole with that club off the tee.

APPROACH SHOT (8:28 a.m. ET): That was a long driving iron off the tee (it did run a bit), as Tiger had 270 yards in. He hits a low long iron that lands 10 yards in front of the green and bounds a few yards forward. He’s right in front of the green in perfect position. He’ll have a pretty straightforward pitch for eagle.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:34 a.m. ET): Tiger decided to putt this! It was over 100 feet, and wow was that awful. He leaves this one some 25 feet short, no exaggeration. That was bizarre, odd club choice and really poor execution.

ON THE GREEN (8:36 a.m. ET): Oh wow! Tiger drains that long birdie putt. Yeah, can’t say we would predict Tiger leaving a putt from off the green 25 feet short and then burying the comebacker. That long birdie putt was slick, too. What a start!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (1 under overall, T-33)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 8:20 a.m. In the meantime, here’s a look at a great drive of his from Thursday…