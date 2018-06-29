What Tiger Woods said after second-round 65 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods came back strong Friday with a second-round 65 at the Quicken Loans National. He’s now 5 under overall and T-9.

What did he have to say about such a beautiful day? Here’s footage of his post-round media session:

.@TigerWoods chats with the media after shooting a 65 in Round 2. https://t.co/m6AMoKk2j0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 29, 2018

And here are the most pertinent nuggets we got from this video…

On his putting turning around on Friday:

“That was something I did all day yesterday, hit good putts, started the ball on line and with the right speed, they just didn’t go in. So what? If I just continued doing that, which I haven’t done in probably about four tournaments, they’re going to start falling. And today they fell.”

On the shot he was most proud of Friday:

“Probably that 3-wood on (No.) 2. I had 280 front (for my second shot on that par 5), and smoked it, flew it 280 with a nice, high cut off a downhill lie. Not exactly the easiest shot to hit, but I pulled it off.”