WATCH Tiger Woods make spectacular chip in for birdie at QL National

The Tiger Woods comeback has had some encouraging revelations, including the fact that the 42-year-old’s short game remains pristine.

He proved that again Friday.

Woods had already made three birdies in his first eight holes and was 1 under overall in his second round of the Quicken Loans National when he came to the par-4 18th (his ninth) at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

He hit a poor drive that left him in heavy rough right, and Woods did a fantastic job to hack out from there to just in front of the green.

That great shot preceded another, as Woods wasn’t satisfied with getting up and down for par. Instead, he holed out for birdie…

What a way to close out a 2-under 33!

Will this prove to be a catalyst for Woods the remainder of the day? Maybe, maybe not. But clearly the magic of old is still there in spurts.