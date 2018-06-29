Angel Yin went took a quick dip Friday during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the par-5, seventh hole at Kemper Lakes.

And she caught an eagle from the water.

In order to play her third shot in the rough off the green, Yin had to remove her shoes and socks and stand ankle-deep in the water.

Luckily, there are no alligators in Illinois.

Yin lined up her low-level chip shot and rolled it directly in the hole.

The eagle pushed the 19-year-old Yin back to even from +2 on the tournament.

And she kept her shoes dry in the process.