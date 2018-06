Patrick Rodgers got a little aggressive with the 282-yard, par-4, 14th hole Friday during the second round of the Quicken Loans National.

Rodgers used a three wood and launched his drive 281 yards. It rolled to a stop just short of the hole.

The resulting eagle putt left Rodgers at -3 for the tournament and -1 for the day.

The impressive drive caught the attention of Justin Thomas.

Thomas is playing in the French Open at Le Golf National in Paris, site of the Ryder Cup in September.