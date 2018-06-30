10 things that help make Dustin Johnson No. 1

There’s a lot more to Dustin Johnson’s game than power. Sure, the recently reinstated World No. 1 can blast a ball, as evidenced by his 489-yard tee shot at the WGC-Dell Match Play and the 430-yarder that buzzed the flagstick at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, both this year.

But distance isn’t everything. Johnson excels in many areas, all of which result in that No. 1 ranking he recently reclaimed from Justin Thomas. Here is a sampling of the skills in which Johnson excels – some expected, some not so much.

10. Driving power

Sure, DJ’s length isn’t his only skill, but it is pretty commanding. His 430-yard tee shot in Hawaii ranks as the longest drive of the year on the PGA Tour only because his 489-yard blast at the Match Play doesn’t count – the Tour doesn’t include shots from non-stroke play formats. The 489-yarder is unofficially the longest tee shot ever struck on the PGA Tour, 13 yards longer than the official record by Davis Love III from 2003. Johnson ranks 10th in average driving distance this year at 310.8 yards only because he hits so many 3-woods and irons off the tee. His average clubhead speed ranks fifth on Tour at 121.89 mph.