Akshay Bhatia dominates field on way to wire-to-wire win at AJGA's Polo Golf Junior Classic

Akshay Bhatia never gave any other player in the field hope, polishing off Friday a wire-to-wire 10-shot victory at the AJGA’s Polo Golf Junior Classic.

Bhatia, 16, finished the week with a 17-under 267 on the way to his 10-shot triumph. Ryan Hall finished second at 7 under. The 10-shot margin may not do this full justice, as Bhatia finished 15 strokes ahead of third (J. Holland Humphries) and 17 shots clear of fourth (Canon Claycomb).

The week started with a 5-under 66 from Bhatia, giving him a three-shot lead. That margin quickly ballooned to nine after he set a competitive course record at Echo Lake Country Club with a second-round 64. The lead would become 13 strokes through 54 holes after a second 66 in three days.

Bhatia made 20 birdies against just three bogeys in his dominant opening 54 at the AJGA invitational.

His final 18 holes weren’t quite as clean, as he posted five birdies and five bogeys in a closing 71. But it was far and away enough to get the job done.

This triumph comes two months after Bhatia captured the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley despite a rangefinder penalty.

The Wake Forest, N.C., product is already a two-time Rolex Junior All-American. He’s now a five-time winner on the AJGA, and has a Sage Valley victory. Bhatia also won the 2017 Junior PGA Championship.

Bhatia is Golfweek’s top-ranked player in the Class of 2020.