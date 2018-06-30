Baltusrol to host 2029 PGA Championship, Women's PGA for 1st time

A little over a decade from now, the PGA Championship will return to a familiar New Jersey site. And a PGA women’s major will go there for the first time.

The PGA of America announced Saturday that Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course will host the 2029 PGA Championship. That layout has previously hosted nine men’s majors – seven U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships.

It was also announced Saturday that Baltusrol will host the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the first time that major will be played at that famed track. The layout has previously hosted a women’s major, as it was the site of the 1961 U.S. Women’s Open.

The last time the Lower Course hosted a major was the 2016 PGA, which was won by Jimmy Walker. Baltusrol’s first PGA Championship was in 2005, an event won by Phil Mickelson.

This is the second announcement of the PGA Championship and Women’s PGA being hosted at the same site in the future.

The Women’s PGA will be played at Aronimink in 2020, with the PGA Championship heading there in 2027.