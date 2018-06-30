VIDEO: Dylan Frittelli make 100(!)-foot eagle putt at French Open

Patrick Rodgers gave the blueprint Friday on how to play a drivable par 4 to perfection. But Dylan Frittelli’s methods are worth exploring as well.

The South African was already 2 under on his third round Saturday at the French Open when he drove the par-4 sixth at Le Golf National.

While he may’ve found the green, it was the way back of a gigantic surface … and the pin was in front. That left him some 100 feet for eagle.

Daunting, right? Not for Frittelli. Watch this…

What. An. Eagle.

As you can tell from Frittelli’s reaction, he very much appreciated how rare making a putt of that length (let alone for eagle) is.

But what the golf gods giveth, they take away. Seven holes later, Frittelli made a quintuple-bogey nine on his way to an Even-par 71. After that eagle putt, he was 4 under and potentially in contention (the leader through 54 holes is 10 under) and now he’s Even par (T-18) and 10 off the pace.

An interesting Saturday for Frittelli, to say the least.