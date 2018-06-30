F. Molinari, Ancer go low to share 54-hole lead at Quicken Loans National

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm.

LEADING: The two co-leaders combined to go 13 under on Saturday and both sit at 13 under overall. Go figure.

Abraham Ancer blitzed TPC Potomac on Saturday with a flawless 8-under 62 – tying the course record – to post 13 under and rocket into a two-shot lead when he reached the clubhouse.

But Francesco Molinari birdied his final two holes to finish off a 65 that also pushed him to 13 under.

Neither co-leader has a PGA Tour victory, although Molinari, 35, is clearly more experienced. The Italian has five career European Tour wins, including one this season. He’s been a regular on the circuit since 2005.

Ancer, 27, is in just his second full season on the PGA Tour. The Mexican has two top 10s this season in 22 events but entered this week having missed back-to-back cuts.

Molinari decided to skip the European Tour’s French Open for this event because he’s 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings and wanted to grab FedEx points to make himself secure on the PGA Tour.

Well, so far it has turned out to be a great decision. Maybe it’ll even be one that leads to his first PGA Tour win.

CHASING: Ryan Armour, one of the three 36-hole co-leaders, fired a 68 but is T-3 at 11 under. He’s there alongside Zac Blair. Andrew Landry posts a 65 to move into fifth at 10 under. A day after setting the course record with 62, Kevin Streelman follows up with 67 to find himself sixth at 9 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Ted Potter Jr. nearly makes an ace at the par-4 14th! He would go on to make eagle and is T-25 at 4 under.

WOW. Tee shots are tracking at the par-4 14th …#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9rpGYOeJ85 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018

QUOTABLE: “I guess one word would be: frustrating.” – Tiger Woods, on his third round

SHORT SHOTS: An interesting day for Tiger, who had six birdies and at one point was within one of the lead. A late slide leaves him with a 68, and he is in a tie for 10th at 7 under. … Beau Hossler drains a long birdie putt at the 18th, but the 36-hole co-leader otherwise struggles. He drops to a tie for seventh at 8 under after a 71. … Brian Gay, the third 36-hole co-leader, shoots 72 and is T-10 at 7 under. … Defending champion Kyle Stanley is tied for 16th at 6 under. … Rickie Fowler is T-22 at 5 under.