Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at Quicken Loans National

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at Quicken Loans National

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods posted a Saturday 68 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, a round filled with six birdies and four bogeys.

It was an interesting day and Woods does remain in contention at the Quicken Loans National. Here are full highlights from Round 3:

Tiger opens with sloppy bogey at No. 1:

Tiger birdies No. 4 to move back to Even par for day:

Tiger makes it back-to-back birdies at No. 5:

Tiger moves within two after third straight birdie at No. 6:

Tiger drains long birdie putt at No. 9 to go out in 32:

Tiger hits monster tee shot at No. 15:

Tiger birdies No. 16 to move back 3 under for round:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home