Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods posted a Saturday 68 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, a round filled with six birdies and four bogeys.

It was an interesting day and Woods does remain in contention at the Quicken Loans National. Here are full highlights from Round 3:

Tiger opens with sloppy bogey at No. 1:

Bogey on the opening hole. Tiger Woods drops to -4. pic.twitter.com/KXW36pyW9R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018

Tiger birdies No. 4 to move back to Even par for day:

Tiger makes it back-to-back birdies at No. 5:

Tiger moves within two after third straight birdie at No. 6:

Tiger has birdied three in a row. He's 2 shots back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/HWUWefnwYL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018

Tiger drains long birdie putt at No. 9 to go out in 32:

Tiger hits monster tee shot at No. 15:

That ball must be tired from all the running it's doing.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/I5uerEm2nE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018

Tiger birdies No. 16 to move back 3 under for round: