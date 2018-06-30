Justin Thomas makes fantastic closing par save to stay in French Open contention

PARIS, France – Justin Thomas has made many great pars in his young life, but the one he made on Le Golf National’s par-4 18th in the third round of the $7 million HNA French Open might take some beating.

The old adage says there are no pictures on the scorecard. Too bad, because Thomas’s four on the 471-yard par-4 18th hole is worthy of a few.

The World No. 2 hooked his tee shot into the water hazard that separates the 18th and 15th holes. A double-bogey six was a distinct possibility, but Thomas got to World No. 1 for a reason.

Thomas took a penalty drop and found the green with his third shot. He then holed out from 12 feet for par to stay in contention to win his first European Tour event.

“It was very pleasing,” Thomas said. “It was just as pleasing as it was frustrating; the fact that I hit the wrong club off the tee. That was just a stupid mistake. Should never hit 3-wood there but I was glad that it ended up not costing us.”

Thomas is tied for fifth place on 4 under, six shots behind Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult. Considering how tough Le Golf National is playing this week, Thomas likes his chances in the final round

“I obviously would like to be where the leader is instead of where I am, but it’s hard to hold a lead out here. You could be four or five back with really four holes left and you could still win the golf tournament, and I have 18 to make up. I’d like to be in better shape but I’m fine.

“I’ve played some of the best golf I’ve played this year, and I’m only 4 under through three rounds. I was saying to (caddie) Jimmy (Johnson), this place could host a major in a heartbeat. It’s such a great track and you just can’t fake it around here. You have to hit quality golf shots, and I feel that I’ve done so.”