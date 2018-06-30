LPGA golfer Jane Park calls out fellow pros for not thanking volunteers

It has been a long and very hot slog for all involved at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes in Killdeer, Ill., this weekend.
The volunteers who help with virtually all aspects of this event and every other event on the LPGA tour remain vital to each tournament’s success.
And Jane Park simply did what is natural for so many of us by thanking a volunteer who happened to walk past her while carry a bag of food from McDonald’s on Saturday.
What she heard in response was somewhat disappointing:
Park – as one can see with her Tweet – was not happy.
One example of anything is just that … one example.
But Park’s post drew some varied responses
“Please and “Thank You” remain three of the most important words in the English language.
We never hear them enough – regardless of the setting or circumstance.
Park is T41 heading into the final round of the tournament, 13 shots behind leader So Yeon Ryu.
