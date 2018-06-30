LPGA golfer Jane Park calls out fellow pros for not thanking volunteers

It has been a long and very hot slog for all involved at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes in Killdeer, Ill., this weekend.

The volunteers who help with virtually all aspects of this event and every other event on the LPGA tour remain vital to each tournament’s success.

And Jane Park simply did what is natural for so many of us by thanking a volunteer who happened to walk past her while carry a bag of food from McDonald’s on Saturday.

What she heard in response was somewhat disappointing:

Just ran into a volunteer in the hallway with a McDonalds bag in his hand after a very long day. I thanked him for his help & he seemed surprised. He said I’m the first player to thank him this week. That sucks. Ladies, it takes 2 seconds to say thank you while walking by. DO IT. — Jane Park (@TheJanePark) June 30, 2018

Park – as one can see with her Tweet – was not happy.

One example of anything is just that … one example.

But Park’s post drew some varied responses

I’ve played there a few times.. thank you, we can’t do it without you! — Tag Ridings (@TaggsGolf) July 1, 2018

That’s sad to hear Jane, but I have to believe that to be an aberration. I’ve been around your tour since 1987 and have witnessed hundreds of times when players have thanked the volunteers. I’m glad you showed this particular volunteer the appreciation they all deserve. #awesome — Gary Gentile, PGA (@GaryGentilePGA) July 1, 2018

I got to walk with Jane as a standard bearer at the VOA Texas Shootout in 2017 and she was incredibly sweet! I've actually had pretty good experiences with both tours! — Shawn McCarthy (@ShawnMcCarthyPA) July 1, 2018

“Please and “Thank You” remain three of the most important words in the English language.

We never hear them enough – regardless of the setting or circumstance.

Park is T41 heading into the final round of the tournament, 13 shots behind leader So Yeon Ryu.